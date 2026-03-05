Middle East Under Siege: Conflict Unleashes Devastating Death Toll
Scores have died as the U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran sparks a broader Middle East conflict. Gulf states hosting U.S. bases, Lebanon, and others are drawn in. Iran, Israel, Lebanon, and Kuwait report significant casualties, with the U.S. military suffering losses as tensions escalate across the region.
The Middle East is engulfed in turmoil following a joint U.S. and Israeli strike on Iran beginning February 28, resulting in scores of casualties across the region. The conflict has swiftly involved Gulf states, Lebanon, and other Middle Eastern countries, escalating geopolitical tensions.
Death tolls from various countries paint a grim picture of the war's impact. In Iran, at least 1,045 have died, including a tragic missile strike on a school. Israel reports the loss of ten civilians, with significant casualties also noted in Lebanon and Kuwait.
The conflict extends to Bahrain, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, with each nation reporting casualties. A major blow hit the U.S. military with six service members killed in Kuwait. These events underscore the widening crisis's severity and potential for further escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
