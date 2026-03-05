NZ Moves Toward Annual Census Under New Bill

New Zealand has taken a major step toward modernizing its population data system after legislation enabling an annual census model passed its first reading in Parliament, Statistics Minister Dr Shane Reti and Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith announced.

The Data and Statistics (Census) Amendment Bill proposes replacing the traditional five-yearly survey-based census with a new model that combines government administrative data, smaller annual surveys, and targeted data collection.

Shift from Five-Year Census to Annual Data Model

Under the proposed reform, Stats NZ will begin producing census data every year from 2030, offering more timely insights into population trends.

The new approach aims to reduce reliance on large-scale nationwide surveys while improving the frequency and quality of population data used for decision-making.

“Rising costs, declining response rates, and disruptions from events such as natural disasters have shown the traditional approach is no longer sustainable,” said Dr Shane Reti.

The updated system will rely heavily on existing government datasets, supplemented by smaller surveys to capture information not available through administrative sources.

Improving Data for Public Services

Government officials say the reform is designed to deliver faster and more reliable population data to support public planning.

“Accurate population data is essential for planning hospitals, schools, transport and other core services,” Reti said.

The census remains a key tool for understanding New Zealand’s demographic makeup, helping policymakers respond to changing population needs.

More frequent data releases are expected to benefit government agencies, businesses and community organisations, allowing them to make decisions based on up-to-date demographic information.

First Annual Census Scheduled for 2030

The bill formally sets 2030 as the first year of the new annual census framework, with Stats NZ required to publish updated census data every year thereafter.

The legislation also introduces new provisions to ensure transparency and public participation in the census process.

These include:

Public consultation on census questions and content

Targeted engagement with harder-to-reach populations

Regular review processes to monitor the effectiveness of the new system

Changes to Electoral Boundary Reviews

Alongside the census reform, the government is also advancing legislation to adjust the timing of electoral boundary reviews.

Currently, electorate boundaries are reviewed after every census.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said conducting such reviews annually under the new system would be unnecessary.

Instead, from 2030, electoral boundary reviews will take place after every second general election.

This change aims to maintain predictable and regular updates to electorate boundaries while ensuring they continue to reflect population changes.

Modernizing New Zealand’s Statistical System

The government says the reforms are intended to make the national statistical system more efficient, resilient and responsive.

Officials argue the move toward an administrative data-based census model reflects international trends as countries adapt to changing data collection environments.

If enacted, the bill would mark one of the most significant changes to New Zealand’s census process in decades.