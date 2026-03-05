Left Menu

Assam Police Crack Down on Deepfake Scammers Exploiting AI

The Assam Police have taken legal measures against scammers for creating an AI-generated video misusing the image of DGP Harmeet Singh, under the fake identity of 'IPS Sonu Sharma'. Citizens are advised to report suspicious content, as the video forms part of an online scam, requesting funds via a phone number and UPI ID.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:06 IST
Assam Police Crack Down on Deepfake Scammers Exploiting AI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police have launched legal proceedings against scammers who allegedly created an AI-generated video using the likeness of Director General of Police Harmeet Singh under the fake identity of 'IPS Sonu Sharma'.

The police have warned citizens to be vigilant and report such fraudulent videos, emphasizing that the video is part of an online scam. The Assam Police released a statement on platform X, highlighting the misuse of Singh's image in a digitally altered video.

Authorities are urging the public not to engage with such scams and to promptly report any suspicious content. Legal actions are underway, targeting individuals involved in creating or disseminating manipulated content, including the video which features a phone number and a UPI ID for fraudulently seeking monetary transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils Stylish Side-by-Side Refrigerator Range in India

Toshiba Unveils Stylish Side-by-Side Refrigerator Range in India

 India
2
Party Turmoil: CPI(M) Expels Former MLA Amidst Accusations and Allegations

Party Turmoil: CPI(M) Expels Former MLA Amidst Accusations and Allegations

 India
3
Railway Revolution: Mizoram's Journey to Connectivity and Growth

Railway Revolution: Mizoram's Journey to Connectivity and Growth

 India
4
Protests Erupt Over Smart Meter Installations in Himachal Pradesh

Protests Erupt Over Smart Meter Installations in Himachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026