Assam Police Crack Down on Deepfake Scammers Exploiting AI

The Assam Police have launched legal proceedings against scammers who allegedly created an AI-generated video using the likeness of Director General of Police Harmeet Singh under the fake identity of 'IPS Sonu Sharma'.

The police have warned citizens to be vigilant and report such fraudulent videos, emphasizing that the video is part of an online scam. The Assam Police released a statement on platform X, highlighting the misuse of Singh's image in a digitally altered video.

Authorities are urging the public not to engage with such scams and to promptly report any suspicious content. Legal actions are underway, targeting individuals involved in creating or disseminating manipulated content, including the video which features a phone number and a UPI ID for fraudulently seeking monetary transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)