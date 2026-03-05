CCI Approves General Atlantic Investment in Balaji Wafers

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of certain shareholding in Balaji Wafers Private Limited by General Atlantic Singapore BWP Pte. Ltd. (GASBWP).

Details of the Transaction

Under the proposed combination, GASBWP will acquire a stake in Balaji Wafers on a fully diluted basis from the company’s existing shareholders.

The deal allows the global investment firm to take an equity position in the Indian snack manufacturer as part of its strategy to invest in high-growth consumer businesses.

About the Investor

General Atlantic Singapore BWP Pte. Ltd. is an investment holding company incorporated in Singapore and affiliated with General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm.

General Atlantic provides capital and strategic support to growing companies across multiple sectors, including:

Technology

Healthcare and life sciences

Financial services

Consumer businesses

Climate and sustainable infrastructure

Infrastructure and real estate

The firm typically focuses on long-term investments in high-potential companies.

About Balaji Wafers

Balaji Wafers Private Limited is an Indian snack food manufacturer known for producing a wide range of packaged food products.

Its portfolio includes:

Salted snacks

Non-salted snacks

Biscuits

Ready-to-eat food products

Condiments

The company distributes its products through a large network of distributors and retailers across India, with a particularly strong market presence in western and central India.

Regulatory Clearance

The CCI’s approval indicates that the proposed investment does not raise competition concerns in the relevant markets, allowing the transaction to proceed.

The investment is expected to support Balaji Wafers’ growth and expansion in India’s fast-growing packaged food and snack market.