CCI Approves General Atlantic Investment in Balaji Wafers

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of certain shareholding in Balaji Wafers Private Limited by General Atlantic Singapore BWP Pte. Ltd. (GASBWP).
Details of the Transaction
Under the proposed combination, GASBWP will acquire a stake in Balaji Wafers on a fully diluted basis from the company’s existing shareholders.
About the Investor
General Atlantic Singapore BWP Pte. Ltd. is an investment holding company incorporated in Singapore and affiliated with General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm.
General Atlantic provides capital and strategic support to growing companies across multiple sectors, including:
-
Technology
-
Healthcare and life sciences
-
Financial services
-
Consumer businesses
-
Climate and sustainable infrastructure
-
Infrastructure and real estate
The firm typically focuses on long-term investments in high-potential companies.
About Balaji Wafers
Balaji Wafers Private Limited is an Indian snack food manufacturer known for producing a wide range of packaged food products.
Its portfolio includes:
-
Salted snacks
-
Non-salted snacks
-
Biscuits
-
Ready-to-eat food products
-
Condiments
The company distributes its products through a large network of distributors and retailers across India, with a particularly strong market presence in western and central India.
Regulatory Clearance
The CCI’s approval indicates that the proposed investment does not raise competition concerns in the relevant markets, allowing the transaction to proceed.
The investment is expected to support Balaji Wafers’ growth and expansion in India’s fast-growing packaged food and snack market.
