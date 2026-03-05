UK Introduces Incentive Scheme for Voluntary Departure of Failed Asylum Seekers

In a bid to reform the UK's immigration system, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood launched a pilot scheme offering financial incentives for failed asylum seekers to leave the country. The initiative, inspired by Denmark's policies, promises up to 10,000 pounds per person or 40,000 pounds per family.

The plan targets around 150 families during its initial phase, potentially saving British taxpayers an estimated 20 million pounds. Mahmood emphasized that asylum seekers who decline the offer could face forced deportation back to their home countries.

Further, the Home Secretary enforced new visa restrictions and highlighted stricter criteria for settlement in the UK, stressing the importance of law-abiding behavior and economic self-sufficiency for immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)