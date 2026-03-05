SA Raises National Minimum Wage to R30.23 per Hour from March 2026

South Africa’s National Minimum Wage (NMW) increased from R28.79 to R30.23 per ordinary hour worked on 1 March 2026, offering a modest income boost to millions of workers struggling with rising living costs.

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth announced the R1.44 increase in early February, noting that the adjustment will benefit workers across all sectors, including domestic workers and farm labourers, who are often among the most economically vulnerable.

The National Minimum Wage represents the legal minimum amount employers must pay workers for each hour worked, serving as a safeguard against extremely low wages in the labour market.

Impact Since the Minimum Wage Was Introduced

The NMW was first introduced in 2019 at R20 per hour with the goal of reducing income inequality and improving the earnings of the country’s lowest-paid workers.

According to the Department of Employment and Labour’s Acting Deputy Director-General for Labour Policy and Industrial Relations, Thembinkosi Mkalipi, the policy immediately raised wages for millions of workers.

“In 2019, when we introduced the minimum wage at R20 an hour, there were about six million workers in the economy who were earning below R20 an hour. Therefore, that six million workers were transferred into a higher level by the minimum wage,” he said.

Mkalipi also said the minimum wage has kept pace with inflation, ensuring that its value is preserved over time.

“We have been able to protect the minimum wage against inflation,” he explained.

The National Minimum Wage Act, which came into force in 2019, aims to advance economic development and social justice by:

Improving wages for the lowest-paid workers

Protecting workers from unfairly low pay

Preserving the value of the minimum wage

Supporting national economic policy

Encouraging collective bargaining

However, the Act does not apply to members of the South African National Defence Force, the National Intelligence Agency, the South African Secret Service, or volunteers who perform unpaid work.

How Much Workers Will Earn

With the new wage rate in effect from March 2026, workers will earn R30.23 per hour for ordinary hours worked.

For employees working an eight-hour day, the earnings will amount to:

R241.84 per day

R1,209.20 per week for a standard five-day work week

Mkalipi also clarified that labour laws require employers to pay workers for a minimum of four hours, even if they work less time on a particular day.

“If you work one hour, in terms of the law you must be paid for four hours,” he said.

Employer Compliance Remains a Challenge

Despite the legal requirement, compliance with the minimum wage remains inconsistent.

Mkalipi revealed that about 40% of employers do not comply with the NMW regulations.

“That 40–60 split has been consistent since 2019,” he noted.

Several factors contribute to this challenge, including affordability issues for some businesses and limited enforcement capacity within the Department of Employment and Labour.

Currently, the department has about 2,300 labour inspectors nationwide, making it difficult to monitor every workplace.

Some employers also deliberately take the risk of non-compliance.

“They are prepared to take a calculated risk and say: ‘What are the chances that an inspector will visit my factory?’,” Mkalipi said.

Government Expands Labour Inspections

To strengthen enforcement, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in the 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA) that the government will hire an additional 10,000 labour inspectors.

Minister Meth welcomed the move, saying it would significantly enhance the department’s ability to enforce labour laws and protect vulnerable workers.

“This will significantly strengthen our capacity to enforce compliance with labour legislation, protect vulnerable workers and ensure fair labour practices across all sectors of the economy,” she said.

In addition, the department launched Project 20K, a national initiative aimed at recruiting and placing 20,000 graduate interns in the public sector between 2025 and 2027.

Exemption Process for Struggling Employers

Businesses that cannot afford to pay the minimum wage can apply for temporary exemptions through an online application system.

According to Mkalipi, the system evaluates the employer’s financial information automatically and determines whether an exemption should be granted.

“There’s no human being involved in it — precisely because we don’t want inspectors to ask for brown envelopes,” he said.

However, exemptions are limited. Employers cannot pay more than 10% below the minimum wage even if an exemption is approved.

Employers seeking relief must submit financial information, including annual financial statements, while private households must provide income details and wage information.

Applications can be submitted through the department’s online system at https://nmw.labour.gov.za.

Does the Minimum Wage Affect Job Creation?

Some critics argue that minimum wage increases may discourage hiring. However, research commissioned by the department suggests otherwise.

Independent studies conducted by a University of Cape Town research unit found no evidence that the minimum wage causes job losses or retrenchments.

“We’ve got research that says the NMW does not cause people to lose their jobs,” Mkalipi said.

However, researchers have not yet been able to determine whether higher wages discourage employers from hiring new workers.

The research uses data from Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), which tracks employment and unemployment trends.

New studies examining the impact of the 2026 wage increase are already underway and will inform the next wage review scheduled for 2027.

Rules on Deductions

Employers may deduct costs such as accommodation or food, but strict limits apply.

Mkalipi explained that deductions cannot exceed one-third of an employee’s salary and must be agreed upon between the employer and employee.

“As long as it is not more than a third, you can make the deduction,” he said.

Strengthening Enforcement and Worker Protection

The National Minimum Wage Act provides two enforcement mechanisms to address violations.

A labour inspector can first request a written undertaking from the employer to comply with the law. If the employer fails to honour that undertaking, the Director-General of Labour can request the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to make it legally binding.

Alternatively, inspectors can issue a compliance order under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act if they believe the employer has violated the law.

Workers, trade unions and compliant employers are also encouraged to report companies that fail to pay the minimum wage, as these businesses gain an unfair competitive advantage.

Support from Labour Unions

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) welcomed the 2026 increase, describing the 5% adjustment — inflation plus 1.5% — as a progressive improvement for workers.

Although the increase may not fully offset the rising cost of living, labour groups argue that the NMW continues to provide an important safety net for millions of South Africans.

As economic pressures continue to strain household budgets, the annual review of the minimum wage remains a key policy tool aimed at protecting workers and promoting fair labour standards.