Mystery Surrounds Watchman's Tragic Death on Highway

A watchman was found dead on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway in a suspected animal attack. Police are investigating the cause of death. The body showed signs of animal-inflicted injuries, prompting a detailed post-mortem examination. Authorities are working to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old watchman was tragically found dead on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, sparking concerns of a possible animal attack. The incident occurred in Bibipur on Wednesday, according to police reports.

Authorities indicated that the man's face bore severe injuries consistent with an animal attack, raising alarms in the local community. 'The body has been sent for post-mortem and we're striving to ascertain the true cause of death,' explained Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sab.

As police intensify their investigation, efforts are underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding this mysterious death, as locals remain on edge about potential wildlife encounters in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

