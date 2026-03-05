Deputy Minister Calls for Stronger Global Action to Protect Women and Promote Peace

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli has urged the international community to renew its commitment to peace and strengthen enforcement of existing protections for women, warning that gender equality cannot be achieved without stability and political will.

Mhlauli made the remarks during a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) debate commemorating International Women’s Day, held under the theme “Recentering Social Justice and Human Rights for Women and Girls.”

Peace as the Foundation for Women’s Empowerment

Addressing the debate on Wednesday, the Deputy Minister emphasised that peace is essential for women’s safety, empowerment and participation in society.

“We must be unequivocal in our call for peace. Peace is not an abstract diplomatic ideal. It is the foundation upon which women are able to live safely, to participate economically, to raise families without fear, and to contribute meaningfully to society,” Mhlauli said.

She warned that without peace and stability, progress on gender equality will remain unattainable.

“Where there is no peace, there can be no justice for women. Where there is no stability, empowerment becomes an empty promise,” she added.

Need for Political Will to Enforce Gender Equality Frameworks

While acknowledging that numerous international and national frameworks exist to advance women’s rights, Mhlauli said their impact is often undermined by weak implementation and lack of political commitment.

She referred to several global and regional instruments designed to promote gender equality, including:

The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) adopted by the United Nations in 1979

The Beijing Platform for Action

The African Union’s Agenda 2063

South Africa’s Constitution

According to Mhlauli, these frameworks provide strong legal foundations, but their success depends on governments demonstrating the political will to enforce them effectively.

“What has wavered is not the law but the political will to enforce it, to fund it, and to live by it,” she said.

Real Progress Measured by Women’s Daily Experiences

Mhlauli stressed that the true measure of progress toward gender equality lies in the everyday realities faced by women and girls rather than policy commitments alone.

“The real test is not how well we can recite these conventions but whether a woman can walk home safely. Whether a survivor can access justice without being retraumatised. Whether a girl child can learn without fear,” she said.

She also highlighted economic barriers that many women continue to face, particularly when trying to access markets, finance and procurement opportunities for women-owned businesses.

Reflecting on 30 Years Since the Beijing Platform for Action

As the world marks Beijing+30, commemorating three decades since the adoption of the Beijing Platform for Action, Mhlauli said the milestone presents an opportunity for honest reflection on global progress.

She acknowledged that significant achievements have been made over the years, including:

Reductions in maternal mortality

Increased school enrolment for girls

Greater representation of women in legislative bodies

However, she cautioned that progress remains fragile and uneven, and in some regions the gains are reversing.

Impact of Conflict on Women and Girls

The Deputy Minister highlighted the devastating impact of ongoing conflicts on women and girls in several parts of the world, including Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Palestine and parts of the Middle East.

“In these theatres of war and political upheaval, it is women and girls who bear the heaviest burden,” she said.

Mhlauli noted that conflicts often result in displacement, loss of access to education and healthcare, and increased exposure to violence.

“Conflict does not only destroy infrastructure. It erodes the social fabric that protects women. It turns their bodies into battlegrounds and their rights into collateral damage,” she said.

South Africa’s Position on Peace and Women’s Participation

Mhlauli reaffirmed South Africa’s support for peaceful conflict resolution and diplomatic dialogue, emphasising the importance of protecting civilians, particularly women and children.

She also stressed that women must be actively involved in peacebuilding, reconstruction and governance processes.

“We affirm that the empowerment of women must extend to every sphere of life – political, social and economic,” she said.

According to the Deputy Minister, sustainable peace cannot be achieved without women’s participation in decision-making and leadership roles.

“Sustainable peace is only possible when women are present at negotiation tables and in leadership structures shaping the future,” Mhlauli said.