Govt Strengthens Livelihood Strategy for Tribal Communities under DAJGUA Mission

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has taken a significant step toward strengthening livelihood opportunities for tribal communities by organising a Consultative Workshop with senior officials and experts from multiple ministries to enhance the implementation framework of livelihood interventions under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).

The initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure holistic and saturation-based development of tribal communities across India. The workshop was conducted under the guidance of Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, reflecting the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable livelihood opportunities and inclusive development in tribal regions.

Inter-Ministerial Collaboration for Tribal Livelihoods

The consultative session brought together experts and officials from several key ministries, including:

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Department of Fisheries

The discussions focused on strengthening coordination between ministries to ensure more effective delivery of livelihood interventions in tribal areas.

Officials examined ways to improve operational mechanisms and develop structured and replicable livelihood models that can enhance income generation for tribal households.

Transforming Tribal Development through DAJGUA

India’s tribal development strategy is undergoing a major transformation under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, which now leads several ambitious programmes aimed at improving economic opportunities and social development for tribal communities.

The Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) represents a major shift in tribal development policy, moving away from fragmented schemes toward a saturation-based, community-driven and empowerment-focused model.

The initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 2 October 2024 in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, and aims to integrate the efforts of 17 central ministries and 25 development interventions.

DAJGUA covers 63,843 tribal-majority villages and is expected to benefit approximately 5.5 crore tribal citizens, making it one of the largest tribal development missions in the country.

Focus on Integrated Livelihood Ecosystems

During the workshop, participants discussed the need to move beyond isolated asset distribution and instead develop integrated livelihood ecosystems supported by institutional backing.

Key areas of discussion included:

Integrated agriculture-based livelihood models

Small livestock development

Fisheries-based livelihood opportunities

Renewable energy-supported micro-enterprises

Value addition and market integration

Officials emphasised the importance of developing standardised Packages of Practices that clearly define eligibility criteria, unit costs, implementation phases, convergence pathways and expected income improvements.

Such frameworks will enable states to implement livelihood programmes in a structured and financially viable manner.

Need for Convergence and Coordinated Planning

The Ministry stressed the need for stronger alignment of scheme resources across sectors to avoid duplication and ensure efficient implementation.

The workshop highlighted that tribal livelihood activities often face challenges such as:

Low agricultural productivity

Limited extension and technical support

Weak market linkages

Geographical and infrastructural constraints

To address these issues, participants proposed integrated approaches that combine agriculture, livestock, fisheries and value-added activities, thereby improving income stability and long-term sustainability.

Statement from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Speaking at the workshop, Ranjana Chopra, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, emphasised the importance of coordinated action across sectors.

“Today’s deliberations mark an important step in institutionalising convergence across sectors for sustainable tribal livelihoods. By bringing multiple Ministries together, we are working to ensure that tribal households receive coherent, well-structured and scalable support rather than fragmented interventions,” she said.

She also highlighted the need for stronger collaboration between Tribal Affairs and agriculture-related ministries through joint advisories that provide clear operational guidance to states.

States Encouraged to Develop Localised Livelihood Models

The Secretary urged states to develop at least 20 innovative and locally relevant livelihood proposals designed specifically for Scheduled Tribe communities.

These proposals should incorporate:

Forest Rights Act (FRA) land resources

Fisheries potential

Livestock systems

Traditional agro-ecological practices

Such locally adapted approaches are expected to generate sustainable income while respecting the ecological and cultural context of tribal regions.

Building Sustainable Livelihood Clusters

The workshop also stressed the need for closer coordination with state-level Agriculture and Fisheries Departments to support the development of sustainable livelihood clusters in tribal areas.

Officials highlighted that integrated livelihood clusters can help ensure stable and reliable income streams, particularly in remote regions where economic vulnerabilities remain high.

A structured approach to livelihood planning will also strengthen monitoring systems, enabling the government to better track improvements in income generation and livelihood security.

Next Steps for Implementation

Following the consultations, participating ministries agreed to work closely with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to refine intervention templates and strengthen inter-sectoral coordination.

Based on the workshop outcomes, states will receive detailed guidance to help them prepare annual action plans that integrate various sectoral schemes more effectively.

The structured framework under DAJGUA is expected to enhance:

Field-level convergence

Predictability of fund flows

Monitoring of livelihood outcomes

Income growth among tribal households

Advancing the Vision of Viksit Bharat

The Ministry noted that these convergence-based livelihood frameworks align with the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, which prioritises inclusive growth, economic self-reliance and social empowerment.

By strengthening livelihoods in tribal regions, the government aims to ensure that tribal communities play an active role in India’s development journey while achieving sustainable and equitable economic progress.