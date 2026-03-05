Left Menu

UK Closes Visa-Free Backdoor from St. Lucia and Nicaragua

Britain has imposed a visa requirement on St. Lucia and Nicaragua, ending their visa-free entry to curb unauthorized immigration. The move comes amid political pressure and recent increases in asylum claims from these nations. Current Electronic Travel Authorization holders will have a transition period to adapt to new rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to tighten immigration controls, Britain has introduced a visa requirement for citizens of St. Lucia and Nicaragua. The decision emerges from political pressure and a rise in asylum claims from these countries, according to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

Announced on Thursday, the visa requirement follows a communication to St. Lucia citing a notable increase in asylum claims. The St. Lucian government, informed just a day prior, expressed interest in continuing discussions with the United Kingdom to maintain strong mobility arrangements.

The UK government is also addressing immigration from other countries, pausing study and work visas for several nations. These measures align with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's efforts to demonstrate a firm stance on immigration as the populist Reform UK party gains traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

