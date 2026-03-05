Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: U.S. Submarine Strike on Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is working to safeguard lives following a U.S. submarine strike on an Iranian warship near its coast, which resulted in 87 deaths. The IRIS Dena, returning from a naval exercise, was attacked in international waters. Rescue operations are ongoing as tensions intensify in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:43 IST
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Submarine Strike on Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

Tensions heightened near Sri Lanka's coast as the island nation attempts to safeguard lives after a U.S. submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship, resulting in 87 deaths. The incident occurred shortly after the Iranian vessel, IRIS Dena, undocked from India's naval drill participation in the Bay of Bengal.

According to Sri Lankan officials, the IRIS Dena was struck in international waters without prior warning. Rescuers continue their urgent search for 10 missing individuals, as the attack claimed dozens of lives near Sri Lanka's maritime boundary.

The event has broadened the ongoing conflict as the U.S. Defense Secretary confirmed the sinking of the Iranian warship, which was in cooperation with India's navy. As rescue operations proceed, Sri Lanka collaborates with Iranian and Indian entities to manage the aftermath and repatriate the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Asia conflict: 370 Punjabis stranded in Gulf region, says Mann

West Asia conflict: 370 Punjabis stranded in Gulf region, says Mann

 India
2
UP: 2 men drown while fishing in Sonbhadra's Dhandhraul Dam

UP: 2 men drown while fishing in Sonbhadra's Dhandhraul Dam

 India
3
UPDATE 1-In a few days it will be harder for Iran to disrupt shipping, Israeli envoy says

UPDATE 1-In a few days it will be harder for Iran to disrupt shipping, Israe...

 Global
4
Meet Pedro Sanchez, Europe's most vocal critic of Trump's attacks on Iran

Meet Pedro Sanchez, Europe's most vocal critic of Trump's attacks on Iran

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026