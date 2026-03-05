Tensions Escalate: U.S. Submarine Strike on Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

Tensions heightened near Sri Lanka's coast as the island nation attempts to safeguard lives after a U.S. submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship, resulting in 87 deaths. The incident occurred shortly after the Iranian vessel, IRIS Dena, undocked from India's naval drill participation in the Bay of Bengal.

According to Sri Lankan officials, the IRIS Dena was struck in international waters without prior warning. Rescuers continue their urgent search for 10 missing individuals, as the attack claimed dozens of lives near Sri Lanka's maritime boundary.

The event has broadened the ongoing conflict as the U.S. Defense Secretary confirmed the sinking of the Iranian warship, which was in cooperation with India's navy. As rescue operations proceed, Sri Lanka collaborates with Iranian and Indian entities to manage the aftermath and repatriate the deceased.

