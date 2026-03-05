Left Menu

Tensions Soar: U.S. Strikes Iranian Frigate in International Waters

The U.S. has reportedly struck the Iranian frigate Dena, in international waters near Sri Lanka, according to Iran's foreign minister. The incident has created diplomatic tensions, with Iran condemning the action. Abbas Araqchi emphasized the serious repercussions the U.S. may face for this unprecedented move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:37 IST
Tensions Soar: U.S. Strikes Iranian Frigate in International Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United States reportedly launched an unexpected strike on the Iranian navy frigate Dena, as it traveled in international waters. The vessel was hosting nearly 130 sailors and was a guest to India's navy, Iran's foreign minister revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, delivered a stern warning against the United States, expressing that this new precedent would leave the U.S. facing 'bitter regrets'. Iran took a firm stand against the strike, signifying a potential escalation in regional tensions.

The incident occurred off Sri Lanka's southern coast, marking a significant distance from the Gulf and raising questions about international maritime security dynamics in that zone.

TRENDING

1
Middle East Conflict Threatens Semiconductor Supply Chain

Middle East Conflict Threatens Semiconductor Supply Chain

 Global
2
Churchill's Complex Legacy: Diplomacy and Power in Modern Conflicts

Churchill's Complex Legacy: Diplomacy and Power in Modern Conflicts

 United Kingdom
3
U.S. Pledges Unwavering Support to Israel Amid Missile Threats

U.S. Pledges Unwavering Support to Israel Amid Missile Threats

 Global
4
Middle East Conflict Threatens Global Semiconductor Supply Chain

Middle East Conflict Threatens Global Semiconductor Supply Chain

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026