Tensions Soar: U.S. Strikes Iranian Frigate in International Waters
The U.S. has reportedly struck the Iranian frigate Dena, in international waters near Sri Lanka, according to Iran's foreign minister. The incident has created diplomatic tensions, with Iran condemning the action. Abbas Araqchi emphasized the serious repercussions the U.S. may face for this unprecedented move.
The United States reportedly launched an unexpected strike on the Iranian navy frigate Dena, as it traveled in international waters. The vessel was hosting nearly 130 sailors and was a guest to India's navy, Iran's foreign minister revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.
Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, delivered a stern warning against the United States, expressing that this new precedent would leave the U.S. facing 'bitter regrets'. Iran took a firm stand against the strike, signifying a potential escalation in regional tensions.
The incident occurred off Sri Lanka's southern coast, marking a significant distance from the Gulf and raising questions about international maritime security dynamics in that zone.
