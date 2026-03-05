Celebrating a Century: The Inspiring Legacy of IPS Pioneer Harivallabh M. Joshi

Harivallabh Mohanlal Joshi, a name synonymous with dedication and leadership in Indian policing, celebrated his centenary with great fanfare. Marking his 100th birthday, the Madhya Pradesh IPS Association commemorated Joshi's extraordinary career in a ceremony filled with respect and admiration.

The event saw notable figures from the police fraternity, including current DGP Kailash Makwana and several former DGPs, who paid tribute to Joshi's impactful tenure, especially his initiatives to eradicate dacoity in the Chambal and Bundelkhand regions.

Speaking at the event, Joshi underscored the significance of duty in police work, embodying his lifelong motto "Karma is Worship." His journey remains a beacon of inspiration, encouraging officers to serve with integrity and a sense of purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)