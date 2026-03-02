Left Menu

Assam Celebrates Milestone: Karbi Anglong Ginger Exported to London

In a landmark achievement for Assam's agriculture sector, the first export of Karbi Anglong's GI-tagged ginger to London was flagged off by Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora. This move highlights the region's high-quality produce and opens new international markets, boosting income for local farmers.

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic move for Assam's agriculture sector, the state's Agriculture Minister, Atul Bora, on Monday flagged off the inaugural export of GI-tagged Karbi Anglong Ginger to London. The event took place at Krishi Bhawan, Khanapara in Guwahati.

Minister Bora expressed his delight, emphasizing the superior quality of the ginger grown in the hilly terrains of Karbi Anglong and remarked on the significance of entering international markets such as London.

Vineeta Sudhanshu, General Manager of APEDA, highlighted the trial shipment of 1.2 metric tonnes, resulting from successful international buyer-seller meets. The initiative is set to enhance Assam's agricultural income and is a promising step towards global recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

