Kosovo Faces Political Deadlock with Fresh Snap Elections

President Vjosa Osmani dissolved parliament and called for snap elections after lawmakers failed to elect a new head of state. This marks the third such election in just over a year, as the ruling Vetevendosje party could not secure support for its presidential nominee, Glauk Konjufca.

Updated: 06-03-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 13:37 IST
President Vjosa Osmani dissolved Kosovo's parliament on Friday, triggering the third snap election in just over a year. This decision follows the parliament's inability to elect a new president within the constitutional timeline.

The stalemate arose when the ruling Vetevendosje party, led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, failed to gather the needed quorum or gain opposition support for their candidate, Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca.

The situation underscores ongoing political instability in Kosovo, where a previous snap election occurred on December 28 after a failed government formation from the February 2025 elections.

