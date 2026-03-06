Tragic Dowry-Related Death Shocks Local Community
A 26-year-old woman named Rubi Kashyap took her own life due to reported dowry harassment by her in-laws. The police have charged her husband Gaurav Kashyap, his parents, and sister with dowry death. Investigations are underway following her brother's complaint.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, Rubi Kashyap, 26, took her life amid allegations of dowry harassment by her in-laws, according to local police. The distressing episode unfolded in Rajpur Chajpur village, Budhana, on Thursday.
Rubi had been married to Gaurav Kashyap since February 14, 2023. Her family claimed that pressure for more dowry led to constant harassment. Following these accusations, law enforcement has initiated legal proceedings against Gaurav, his parents Ramesh and Bindo Devi, and his sister Kavita under charges of 'dowry death.'
The area's Station House Officer, Subhash Attri, confirmed that the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing as the police work to bring clarity to this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CID's Unquestionably Hospitable Investigation Raises Eyebrows
Maharashtra CID Scrutiny Under Fire Over Plane Crash Investigation
EXCLUSIVE-US investigation points to likely US responsibility in Iran school strike, sources say
Mysterious Discovery of Aadhaar Cards Sparks Investigation in Karnataka
Brazilian Bank Scandal: New Developments Unfold in Banco Master Investigation