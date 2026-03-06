Left Menu

Tragic Dowry-Related Death Shocks Local Community

A 26-year-old woman named Rubi Kashyap took her own life due to reported dowry harassment by her in-laws. The police have charged her husband Gaurav Kashyap, his parents, and sister with dowry death. Investigations are underway following her brother's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:26 IST
Tragic Dowry-Related Death Shocks Local Community
woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, Rubi Kashyap, 26, took her life amid allegations of dowry harassment by her in-laws, according to local police. The distressing episode unfolded in Rajpur Chajpur village, Budhana, on Thursday.

Rubi had been married to Gaurav Kashyap since February 14, 2023. Her family claimed that pressure for more dowry led to constant harassment. Following these accusations, law enforcement has initiated legal proceedings against Gaurav, his parents Ramesh and Bindo Devi, and his sister Kavita under charges of 'dowry death.'

The area's Station House Officer, Subhash Attri, confirmed that the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing as the police work to bring clarity to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Balen's Breakthrough: RSP's Historic Victory in Nepal Elections

Balen's Breakthrough: RSP's Historic Victory in Nepal Elections

 Nepal
2
Maharashtra budget fulfils Mahayuti's promise of farm loan waiver made ahead of 2024 assembly polls: Fadnavis.

Maharashtra budget fulfils Mahayuti's promise of farm loan waiver made ahead...

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Introduces Crucial Bills for State Development

Arunachal Pradesh Introduces Crucial Bills for State Development

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Regulate Social Media Use Among Minors

Andhra Pradesh Takes Bold Step to Regulate Social Media Use Among Minors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026