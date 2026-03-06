Tragic Dowry-Related Death Shocks Local Community

In a heart-wrenching incident, Rubi Kashyap, 26, took her life amid allegations of dowry harassment by her in-laws, according to local police. The distressing episode unfolded in Rajpur Chajpur village, Budhana, on Thursday.

Rubi had been married to Gaurav Kashyap since February 14, 2023. Her family claimed that pressure for more dowry led to constant harassment. Following these accusations, law enforcement has initiated legal proceedings against Gaurav, his parents Ramesh and Bindo Devi, and his sister Kavita under charges of 'dowry death.'

The area's Station House Officer, Subhash Attri, confirmed that the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing as the police work to bring clarity to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)