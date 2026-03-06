Centre Releases ₹14.8 Crore XV Finance Commission Grants for Mizoram Village Councils

The Union Government has released ₹14.80 crore as Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) grants to Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) in Mizoram for the financial year 2025–26, providing a significant boost to grassroots governance and rural development in the state. The funds constitute the first installment of Untied Grants and will benefit all 816 eligible Village Councils across Mizoram.

Strengthening Grassroots Governance

The grant aims to strengthen local self-governance and empower village-level institutions to address development priorities based on local needs. Rural Local Bodies will be able to utilize these Untied Grants to meet location-specific requirements, enabling communities to plan and implement development initiatives that directly improve local infrastructure and services.

These funds can be used across twenty-nine sectors listed in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, which include key areas such as agriculture, rural housing, drinking water, roads, health, education, and social welfare. However, the grants cannot be used for salaries or establishment costs, ensuring that resources are directed toward development projects and public service improvements.

Multi-Ministry Coordination for Local Development

The release of Finance Commission grants involves coordination among multiple central ministries. The Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation) recommend the allocation of funds for Rural Local Bodies, after which the Ministry of Finance formally releases the grants to states.

Under the Fifteenth Finance Commission framework, these funds are typically distributed to states in two installments during a financial year, ensuring steady financial support for rural governance institutions.

Untied vs. Tied Grants: Supporting Flexible and Essential Services

The XV Finance Commission grants for Rural Local Bodies consist of two major components—Untied Grants and Tied Grants—each designed to support different aspects of rural development.

Untied Grants, such as the current installment released to Mizoram, provide flexibility to Village Councils to address local priorities. This allows communities to respond to specific development needs such as infrastructure repair, community facilities, and other locally identified projects.

In contrast, Tied Grants are earmarked for essential basic services, particularly in the areas of sanitation and water management. These funds must be used for:

Sanitation and maintenance of Open Defecation Free (ODF) status , including management and treatment of household waste, human excreta, and fecal sludge.

Drinking water supply, along with initiatives related to rainwater harvesting and water recycling.

This structured funding approach ensures that while local bodies have the flexibility to address diverse development challenges, critical services related to water and sanitation remain a priority nationwide.

Boost to Rural Development in Mizoram

The release of funds is expected to strengthen rural governance and improve service delivery across Mizoram’s village councils. By empowering local bodies with financial resources, the government aims to enhance community-driven development, sustainable water management, and sanitation infrastructure in the state.

Such financial support from the Centre plays a crucial role in strengthening decentralized governance, enabling local institutions to implement development programs efficiently and respond directly to the needs of rural communities.