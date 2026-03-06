Left Menu

Extended Tenure for 'Black Cat' Commandos: Boosting Counter-Terror Capabilities

The Indian government has extended the deputation period of central armed police forces and Assam Rifles personnel in the NSG from five to seven years. This extension aims to maintain institutional memory and enhance the NSG's specialized counter-terrorism capabilities, ensuring highly skilled commandos are available for critical operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 16:33 IST
Extended Tenure for 'Black Cat' Commandos: Boosting Counter-Terror Capabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has sanctioned an extension to the tenure of personnel from the central armed police forces and Assam Rifles in the National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the 'Black Cat' commandos, from five years to seven years. This move is aimed at preserving the institutional memory and skill sets of these specialized forces.

Upon the request of the NSG, the Union home ministry approved the extended tenure, emphasizing the critical need for experienced commandos within its ranks. These commandos undertake high-stakes counter-terrorist operations and provide security for high-risk individuals and sensitive missions, including anti-hijacking operations.

The NSG, founded in 1984, is expanding its capabilities and geographical footprint, with plans to open a new commando hub in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The extended tenure is non-extendable beyond the seven years, ensuring that commandos' expertise remains with the NSG for its rigorous operations without frequent administrative transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Demands Robust Discussion on West Asian Turmoil

Congress Demands Robust Discussion on West Asian Turmoil

 India
2
Political Battle Heats Up: Majumdar Mocks Banerjee's Protest

Political Battle Heats Up: Majumdar Mocks Banerjee's Protest

 India
3
Maharashtra Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Hubs

Maharashtra Aims for Olympic Glory with New Sports Hubs

 India
4
Clash of Titans: India vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup Final

Clash of Titans: India vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026