Extended Tenure for 'Black Cat' Commandos: Boosting Counter-Terror Capabilities

The Indian government has sanctioned an extension to the tenure of personnel from the central armed police forces and Assam Rifles in the National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the 'Black Cat' commandos, from five years to seven years. This move is aimed at preserving the institutional memory and skill sets of these specialized forces.

Upon the request of the NSG, the Union home ministry approved the extended tenure, emphasizing the critical need for experienced commandos within its ranks. These commandos undertake high-stakes counter-terrorist operations and provide security for high-risk individuals and sensitive missions, including anti-hijacking operations.

The NSG, founded in 1984, is expanding its capabilities and geographical footprint, with plans to open a new commando hub in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The extended tenure is non-extendable beyond the seven years, ensuring that commandos' expertise remains with the NSG for its rigorous operations without frequent administrative transitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)