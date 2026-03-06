Iceland Considers EU Membership in August Referendum

Iceland is contemplating its future in the European Union once again, as the government announced a proposed referendum set for August 29. The country's previous EU membership talks stalled in 2013, but current economic and geopolitical pressures could bring it back to the table.

Surges in living costs and the ongoing war in Ukraine have reignited interest among Icelanders in joining the EU, according to recent polls. The island nation's strategic position in the North Atlantic has also made its relationship with major powers increasingly complex, particularly in light of recent statements from the U.S. administration regarding Greenland.

As preparations for the referendum get underway, it is clear that the question of EU membership remains a significant political issue for Iceland's nearly 400,000 citizens. The government's announcement reflects shifting circumstances and the nation's strategic considerations on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)