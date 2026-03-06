International Efforts Intensify to Protect Syrian Leader Amid Rising Islamist Threat
Turkey's intelligence agency has appealed to the British MI6 to bolster security for Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa amid increased assassination attempts by Islamic State. Sharaa, a former rebel, is seen as crucial in preventing a return to civil war, with Western allies actively backing his leadership.
Turkey's intelligence service has requested British MI6 to escalate protection measures for Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa due to heightened threats from Islamic State. This request underscores the international efforts to stabilize Syria following its long-standing conflict.
Sharaa, previously allied with rebels, now plays a pivotal role in preventing the recurrence of sectarian violence across a country still recovering from the civil war that displaced millions and empowered militant groups like ISIS. Allies such as the U.S., Britain, and Turkey support his leadership, seeing him as key to Syria's reunification.
While details of the protection strategy remain vague, the cooperation marks a significant moment in global intelligence operations. The Syrian and Turkish governments have acknowledged joint anti-terrorism efforts, emphasizing the persistent threat posed by Islamist factions within the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
