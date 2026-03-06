Left Menu

International Efforts Intensify to Protect Syrian Leader Amid Rising Islamist Threat

Turkey's intelligence agency has appealed to the British MI6 to bolster security for Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa amid increased assassination attempts by Islamic State. Sharaa, a former rebel, is seen as crucial in preventing a return to civil war, with Western allies actively backing his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:35 IST
International Efforts Intensify to Protect Syrian Leader Amid Rising Islamist Threat
President Ahmed al-Sharaa

Turkey's intelligence service has requested British MI6 to escalate protection measures for Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa due to heightened threats from Islamic State. This request underscores the international efforts to stabilize Syria following its long-standing conflict.

Sharaa, previously allied with rebels, now plays a pivotal role in preventing the recurrence of sectarian violence across a country still recovering from the civil war that displaced millions and empowered militant groups like ISIS. Allies such as the U.S., Britain, and Turkey support his leadership, seeing him as key to Syria's reunification.

While details of the protection strategy remain vague, the cooperation marks a significant moment in global intelligence operations. The Syrian and Turkish governments have acknowledged joint anti-terrorism efforts, emphasizing the persistent threat posed by Islamist factions within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fractal Analytics Eyes AI Boom Amid Economic Uncertainty

Fractal Analytics Eyes AI Boom Amid Economic Uncertainty

 India
2
ED Uncovers Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Assets Worth Over Rs 441 Crore Attached

ED Uncovers Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Assets Worth Over Rs 441 Crore Attac...

 India
3
Goa's Ambitious 2026-27 Budget: A Blueprint for Growth

Goa's Ambitious 2026-27 Budget: A Blueprint for Growth

 India
4
Dramatic Rescue at Rajiv Chowk: Woman Survives Suicide Attempt

Dramatic Rescue at Rajiv Chowk: Woman Survives Suicide Attempt

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026