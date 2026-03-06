Eruption in the Middle East: Hezbollah and Israel's Escalating Conflict

In an intensifying conflict, Israeli airstrikes pounded Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut's southern suburbs overnight, leading to mass evacuations. Tens of thousands have fled their homes as Israel continues its military offensive against the Iran-backed group, escalating tensions in the region.

The wide-reaching evacuation orders, unprecedented in scale according to international aid officials, have seen people leaving suburbs not only near the Israeli border but also across southern and eastern Lebanon. Israel's military declared several strategic strikes on Hezbollah facilities.

As the humanitarian crisis worsens, global agencies highlight the urgent need for protection of civilians. This recent surge in violence follows a deadly coordinated strike from Israel and the U.S. on Iran, which fanned flames in the already volatile Middle East landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)