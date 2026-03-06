Tragic Dowry Death Sparks Outcry in Rajpur Chajpur
A 26-year-old woman, Rubi Kashyap, allegedly committed suicide due to dowry pressure from her in-laws. Her husband, Gaurav Kashyap, along with his family, has been charged with dowry death. The incident took place in Rajpur Chajpur, and a police investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
A distressing incident of dowry-related suicide has come to light in Rajpur Chajpur, where a 26-year-old woman hanged herself, according to police reports on Friday.
Rubi Kashyap, the victim, was reportedly harassed by her in-laws for additional dowry following her marriage to Gaurav Kashyap on February 14, 2023. Her brother, Sumit Kumar, lodged a complaint leading to charges against Gaurav, his parents, and his sister for dowry death.
The local police, led by SHO Budhana Subhash Attri, have sent Rubi's body for post-mortem examination as they continue to investigate the allegations and circumstances surrounding her tragic death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
