Tragic Dowry Death Sparks Outcry in Rajpur Chajpur

A 26-year-old woman, Rubi Kashyap, allegedly committed suicide due to dowry pressure from her in-laws. Her husband, Gaurav Kashyap, along with his family, has been charged with dowry death. The incident took place in Rajpur Chajpur, and a police investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing incident of dowry-related suicide has come to light in Rajpur Chajpur, where a 26-year-old woman hanged herself, according to police reports on Friday.

Rubi Kashyap, the victim, was reportedly harassed by her in-laws for additional dowry following her marriage to Gaurav Kashyap on February 14, 2023. Her brother, Sumit Kumar, lodged a complaint leading to charges against Gaurav, his parents, and his sister for dowry death.

The local police, led by SHO Budhana Subhash Attri, have sent Rubi's body for post-mortem examination as they continue to investigate the allegations and circumstances surrounding her tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

