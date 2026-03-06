Tragic Dowry Death Sparks Outcry in Rajpur Chajpur

A distressing incident of dowry-related suicide has come to light in Rajpur Chajpur, where a 26-year-old woman hanged herself, according to police reports on Friday.

Rubi Kashyap, the victim, was reportedly harassed by her in-laws for additional dowry following her marriage to Gaurav Kashyap on February 14, 2023. Her brother, Sumit Kumar, lodged a complaint leading to charges against Gaurav, his parents, and his sister for dowry death.

The local police, led by SHO Budhana Subhash Attri, have sent Rubi's body for post-mortem examination as they continue to investigate the allegations and circumstances surrounding her tragic death.

(With inputs from agencies.)