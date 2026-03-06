Govt Fast-Tracks Delayed Water Projects to Tackle Supply Crisis

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government is prioritising the completion of delayed and abandoned water infrastructure projects as part of urgent efforts to address South Africa’s growing water challenges and stabilise supply systems.

Responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, Mashatile said unfinished projects funded through government grants have significantly affected water availability and the reliability of supply networks across several regions.

“To address these challenges, long outstanding grant-funded projects have been identified and prioritised for accelerated completion. Government has also taken steps to reprioritise funding to ensure delayed projects are finalised and water systems stabilised,” Mashatile said.

Gauteng Interventions to Stabilise Water Supply

Mashatile highlighted a series of targeted interventions implemented in Gauteng, where communities have experienced severe and prolonged water interruptions.

Key measures include:

Approval of increased water abstraction from the Integrated Vaal River System to help Rand Water replenish reservoir levels.

Coordination of demand-reduction measures and enforcement of water restrictions, which remain a municipal responsibility.

Accelerated leak reduction programmes and infrastructure repairs, supported through initiatives aimed at improving ring-fencing of municipal water revenues and ensuring long-term sustainability.

The Deputy President added that the Department of Water and Sanitation has advised municipalities to intensify efforts to reduce water losses, strengthen restriction measures, and invest in additional storage and pumping infrastructure.

Strategic Infrastructure Projects Underway

As part of government oversight, Mashatile conducted a site inspection in February at the Carlswald reservoir construction project and the Grand Central Water Tower in Midrand.

The 20-million-litre Carlswald reservoir, expected to be completed in 2027, will play a crucial role in stabilising water supply in the Midrand area and surrounding communities.

National Response to Water Challenges

Mashatile said government is also implementing similar interventions in Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, focusing on:

Accelerating bulk water infrastructure projects

Reducing non-revenue water losses

Implementing emergency water supply measures

Strengthening coordination between national, provincial and municipal authorities

National Water Crisis Committee Established

The Deputy President also highlighted the recent establishment of the National Water Crisis Committee, which will be chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The committee has been created to coordinate national efforts to address water shortages, failing infrastructure, and municipal performance challenges, ensuring quicker responses and improved oversight.

The initiative forms part of broader government efforts to restore reliable water supply, improve infrastructure management, and strengthen water security across South Africa.