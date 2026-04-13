Paul Mashatile to Launch 4IR Lab at Gert Sibande TVET College

South Africa is taking another step toward aligning its education system with the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy, as Deputy President Paul Mashatile prepares to officially launch a Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) laboratory and Centre of Specialisation Millwright Workshop at Gert Sibande TVET College on Tuesday.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to modernise technical and vocational education, equipping students with the advanced skills needed for a technology-driven future.

Building Skills for the 4IR Economy

The new 4IR lab is designed to provide students with hands-on exposure to emerging technologies, while the specialised millwright workshop will focus on developing critical artisan skills essential for industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Officials say the initiative reflects a strategic shift toward integrating digital and technical competencies within vocational training, ensuring graduates are better prepared for the changing demands of the labour market.

Strengthening Industry Partnerships

The project has been developed through collaboration between government and key industry partners, including Sasol, the National Skills Fund, and global automation company Festo.

These partnerships are expected to enhance the quality of training by aligning curricula with industry needs, improving employability outcomes, and creating pathways for students to transition into the workforce.

“The initiative highlights the college’s commitment to equipping students with future-ready skills while strengthening industry partnerships and contributing to economic growth,” the Presidency said.

Addressing Skills Gaps in South Africa

South Africa continues to face significant skills shortages, particularly in technical and artisan fields. Experts note that strengthening TVET institutions is critical to bridging this gap and supporting industrial development.

By investing in modern training facilities such as 4IR labs, the government aims to produce a new generation of skilled workers capable of driving innovation in sectors such as manufacturing, energy, and automation.

High-Level Government Support

The launch event will be attended by Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela, Acting College Principal ZZ Beku, local and district mayors, and senior government officials.

Their presence underscores the importance of the initiative within the broader national strategy to expand access to quality education and training.

Driving Economic Growth Through Skills

Officials emphasised that equipping young people with relevant technical skills is key to unlocking economic growth, reducing unemployment, and enhancing South Africa’s competitiveness in the global economy.

As the country navigates the challenges and opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, initiatives like the Gert Sibande 4IR lab signal a clear commitment to building a future-ready workforce.