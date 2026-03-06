Explosive Controversy: The Hidden Truth of Lithuania's Parcel Case

Five suspects face trial in Lithuania over a plot involving explosive parcels that detonated across Europe in 2024, with possible links to Russian military intelligence. The accused, from Russia, Ukraine, and Lithuania, could face up to ten years in prison if convicted, according to Lithuania's Deputy General Prosecutor.

Explosive parcels, transported by DHL and DPD, ignited in Germany, Britain, and Poland, aiming to trigger detonations on flights to the United States. Lithuania's investigators claim Russian citizens linked to military intelligence orchestrated the crimes, but Russia denies these allegations, calling them Russophobic.

While no injuries were reported, the incidents signify mounting geopolitical tensions. Lithuanian officials revealed that one incendiary parcel, headed to Britain, ignited at Germany's Leipzig airport, while another exploded on a truck in Poland. Prosecutors and Russian authorities have yet to provide further comments on the situation.