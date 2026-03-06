Aftermath of Tragedy: IRIS Dena Incident Sparks Diplomatic Row
Sri Lanka recovered 84 bodies from the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena after a US submarine attack. A protest in Colombo, attended by Iranian Ambassador Alireza Delkhosh, condemned the violence, highlighting tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel. The event underscores international law breaches and geopolitical implications.
The post-mortem on the bodies of Iranian sailors from the frigate IRIS Dena has concluded, hospital sources confirmed Friday.
The frigate sank off Sri Lanka's southern coast after a US submarine attack, resulting in 84 fatalities, as the ship was returning from a naval exercise in India.
An opposition-led protest in Colombo denounced the attack, urging an end to military aggression against Iran, amid rising tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel.