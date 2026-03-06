Aftermath of Tragedy: IRIS Dena Incident Sparks Diplomatic Row

The post-mortem on the bodies of Iranian sailors from the frigate IRIS Dena has concluded, hospital sources confirmed Friday.

The frigate sank off Sri Lanka's southern coast after a US submarine attack, resulting in 84 fatalities, as the ship was returning from a naval exercise in India.

An opposition-led protest in Colombo denounced the attack, urging an end to military aggression against Iran, amid rising tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel.