ED Uncovers Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Assets Worth Over Rs 441 Crore Attached

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) reported a major breakthrough on Friday by attaching assets valued at over Rs 441 crore related to the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam. The alleged scam transpired during the prior YSRCP regime.

The attached properties include bank balances, fixed deposits, land parcels, and other immovable assets belonging to key figures such as Kessireddy Rajasekhara Reddy and his associates. The ED's investigation indicates that after the 2019 assembly elections, the state government 'monopolised' retail liquor outlets using government retail outlets managed by APSBCL, a claim YSRCP denies.

A criminal conspiracy allegedly involved the disabling of an automated system in favor of a manual one, granting APSBCL officials unchecked powers. ED claims this resulted in a Rs 4,000 crore loss for the state. The investigation is ongoing following a PMLA case registration based on an Andhra Pradesh Police SIT complaint.