Jimmy Lai: A Symbol of Press Freedom's Decline in Hong Kong
Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy advocate and former publisher in Hong Kong, has opted not to appeal his 20-year national security conviction. His case highlights the erosion of press freedoms in Hong Kong, with international figures calling for his release on humanitarian grounds.
Jimmy Lai, the pro-democracy advocate and former Hong Kong publisher, has decided against appealing his 20-year sentence on national security charges, according to his legal team on Friday. Lai, renowned for his criticism of China's Communist Party, was found guilty of collusion and sedition in December.
The decision not to appeal marks the end of Lai's long legal struggle, during which he became one of the first major arrests under Hong Kong's Beijing-imposed security law in 2020. Observers point out that his conviction is emblematic of the declining freedoms in Hong Kong, a sentiment echoed by international figures calling for his release on humanitarian grounds.
Both U.S. and UK officials have spotlighted Lai's case, with discussions potentially on the table during upcoming talks between former President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. However, experts speculate that resolving Lai's situation may not be prioritized amid broader geopolitical issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jimmy Lai
- Hong Kong
- press freedom
- China
- Apple Daily
- national security
- appeal
- Beijing
- Trump
- UK
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Men's Innerwear: The Modern Appeal of Mercaze
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai will not appeal conviction, 20-year term, lawyer says
Trump can suspend refugee admissions, US appeals court rules
UPDATE 1-Trump can suspend refugee admissions, US appeals court rules
UPDATE 3-Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai will not appeal outcome in landmark security case