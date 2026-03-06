Left Menu

Sikkim Groom's Betrayal: Wedding Plans Unravel Amid Cheating Allegations

A 44-year-old Sikkim man is accused of defrauding a woman under the guise of marriage. After receiving Rs 2 lakh from her, he was found with another woman. The engagement was in January, and a wedding was planned for March, but the alleged cheating led to financial loss and distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:48 IST
A 44-year-old man in Sikkim has been accused of deceiving a woman under the pretense of marriage, according to local police reports. The alleged victim, from Khamdong, Gangtok, reported that they were engaged in January with both families present. A wedding date was set for March 10, with invitation cards already distributed.

The woman claimed to have given the man Rs 2 lakh on February 10, based on his assurance of repayment. Her family invested roughly Rs 15 lakh in wedding preparations, including catering, clothing, and other expenses. However, suspicions arose when the groom was discovered with another woman in a hotel on February 25, revealing a long-standing relationship.

Police have registered a case under sections of the BNS and BNSS codes, as investigations into the matter proceed. The allegations have resulted in significant distress and financial burden on the complainant's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

