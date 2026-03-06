Left Menu

Sibling Blackmail Racket Busted by Nuh Police

Nuh Police uncovered a blackmail scheme run by a brother-sister pair who attempted to extort Rs 5 lakh from a local man by threatening him with a false rape allegation. They were caught in a sting operation accepting Rs 75,000. The woman is in custody, the brother received bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nuh Police has dismantled a blackmailing operation led by a brother-sister duo accused of attempting to extort Rs 5 lakh from a local resident with threats of a fabricated rape charge, officials revealed on Friday.

The siblings were apprehended in a police sting on Thursday, caught accepting Rs 75,000 in marked notes, according to authorities. The victim, Soyeb, a native of Adbar village, recounted that the incident began last year when he lent his phone to a woman who then fled with it.

The case escalated when the siblings demanded a large sum of money, threatening to drag Soyeb into legal trouble. With evidence in hand, Soyeb sought police help, resulting in a successful operation that nabbed the accused. The woman is now in judicial custody, while her brother was granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

