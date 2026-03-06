Tragedy Strikes: Student Stabbed Outside Examination Center
A Class 10 student was fatally stabbed by a classmate outside an exam center in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. The incident occurred following a previous dispute. After completing his final exam, the victim was attacked and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. A police investigation is ongoing.
A tragic incident unfolded in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, where a Class 10 student was allegedly fatally stabbed by a classmate outside a private school examination center, authorities reported.
Rishi Ahirwar, 14, was attacked as he exited the examination following a dispute with a classmate from several days prior. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries due to significant blood loss.
The local police are investigating the matter, exploring all possible angles to determine the circumstances and motive behind the altercation.
