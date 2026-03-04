Left Menu

Vibrant Holi Celebrations in West Bengal Marred by Tragic Incident

Residents of West Bengal celebrated Holi with joyous fervor marked by music and colors, transcending linguistic and religious barriers. Prominent politicians joined the festivities. Unfortunately, three people drowned, and one is missing after a river bathing accident during the celebration's aftermath, prompting intensified security measures in the region.

  • Country:
  • India

Residents across West Bengal embraced the spirit of Holi with enthusiasm, engaging in vibrant celebrations on Wednesday, a day after Doljatra. The day was characterized by the enthusiastic smearing of 'gulal' and spraying of colors, accompanied by Bollywood Holi songs resonating through the air.

Notably, areas such as Burrabazar, Chitpur, and Bhawanipur became epicenters of joy as communities came together, transcending religious and linguistic divides. Political leaders, including West Bengal Minister Sujit Bose and BJP leader Arjun Singh, joined revelers, their festive attire a testament to the day's excitement. However, the backdrop of political campaigning was evident as leaders used the celebration as a platform to reach voters.

Despite the joyful atmosphere, the celebrations were overshadowed by tragedy as three individuals tragically drowned in the Hooghly River, with one more still missing. Authorities in Kolkata responded with intensified security measures, including increased surveillance at riverbanks to prevent further accidents. This sobering incident serves as a cautionary tale amid the exuberant festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

