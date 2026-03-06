Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown: Alleged Gun Smuggling Ring in Amritsar Dismantled

Police in Punjab have dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling operation in Amritsar, arresting six individuals, including a juvenile. The smugglers were linked with Pakistan-based handlers, using drones for weapon delivery. Five pistols and a sharp weapon were seized, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling operation in the Amritsar district, apprehending six suspects. Among those apprehended is a juvenile, and the police have seized a cache of weapons comprising five pistols and a sharp-edged weapon.

According to Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigations unveil connections between the accused and Pakistan-based arms smugglers. Utilizing social media for communication, these smugglers allegedly received weapon consignments via drones, destined for distribution across the state, on directives from their handlers.

The police arrested Rohit Kumar, Karanbir Singh, Jashandeep Singh, Onkar Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and a juvenile during a patrol operation. Following thorough interrogation, officers recovered five pistols and multiple live cartridges. A case has been registered, and further investigations are actively ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

