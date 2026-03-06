Punjab Police Crackdown: Alleged Gun Smuggling Ring in Amritsar Dismantled

The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling operation in the Amritsar district, apprehending six suspects. Among those apprehended is a juvenile, and the police have seized a cache of weapons comprising five pistols and a sharp-edged weapon.

According to Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigations unveil connections between the accused and Pakistan-based arms smugglers. Utilizing social media for communication, these smugglers allegedly received weapon consignments via drones, destined for distribution across the state, on directives from their handlers.

The police arrested Rohit Kumar, Karanbir Singh, Jashandeep Singh, Onkar Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and a juvenile during a patrol operation. Following thorough interrogation, officers recovered five pistols and multiple live cartridges. A case has been registered, and further investigations are actively ongoing.

