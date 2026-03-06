Left Menu

Chemistry Exam Scandal: Director of Target Academy Arrested

Atul Jagan Chaudhary, director of Target Academy in Umred, Nagpur, has been arrested for allegedly leaking the Class 12 Chemistry exam paper. A police investigation linked the paper leak to a practice test conducted by his coaching class. An SIT will further investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the director of a Nagpur-based coaching class has been detained over a Class 12 Chemistry paper leak that stirred the education community in Maharashtra.

Atul Jagan Chaudhary, 38, from Target Academy, was apprehended following allegations that his institution conducted a practice test featuring questions remarkably similar to those in the official exam. Superintendent of Police Dr. Harssh Poddar confirmed that a Special Investigation Team was set up to explore these claims.

The incident became a matter of concern when the Maharashtra State Board launched an inquiry, prompted by reports indicating Target Academy's potential role in the leak. Charges have been filed under the Prevention of Malpractices in Examinations Act.

