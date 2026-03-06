Chemistry Exam Scandal: Director of Target Academy Arrested

In a significant development, the director of a Nagpur-based coaching class has been detained over a Class 12 Chemistry paper leak that stirred the education community in Maharashtra.

Atul Jagan Chaudhary, 38, from Target Academy, was apprehended following allegations that his institution conducted a practice test featuring questions remarkably similar to those in the official exam. Superintendent of Police Dr. Harssh Poddar confirmed that a Special Investigation Team was set up to explore these claims.

The incident became a matter of concern when the Maharashtra State Board launched an inquiry, prompted by reports indicating Target Academy's potential role in the leak. Charges have been filed under the Prevention of Malpractices in Examinations Act.