Controversy Unveiled: The 'Phansi Ghar' Debate in Delhi Assembly

In a high-profile controversy, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has accused Arvind Kejriwal of propagating a false narrative about the existence of a 'Phansi Ghar' in the Assembly complex. The alleged claims, said to be tied to the sentiments of martyrs, have stirred significant political discord.

Addressing the media, Gupta stated that the Privileges Committee would soon table a report concerning Kejriwal's failure to appear before it. The debate revolves around a renovated section of the Delhi Assembly inaugurated as a British-era execution chamber, which was challenged by the BJP as merely a tiffin room.

The committee, led by Chairperson Pradyuman Singh Rajput, scrutinizes the evidence and claims presented by involved parties. The issue emphasizes transparency and public accountability, particularly as photographs of freedom fighters were claimed to be misleadingly exhibited within the controversial chamber.

(With inputs from agencies.)