Congress MLAs Stage Walkout Against AAP Government During Punjab Assembly

In a dramatic turn of events at the Punjab Assembly, Congress MLAs staged a walkout during Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's address, protesting against the AAP government's alleged failures.

Despite the governor's repeated pleas for the Congress legislators to use their right to oppose at a more appropriate time, the opposition members insisted on disrupting the session with slogans and subsequently left the House.

Outside the Assembly, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa criticized the AAP government for its unfulfilled promises and governance shortfalls, while ruling party ministers condemned Congress's behavior as a distraction from Punjab's developmental progress.

