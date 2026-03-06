Japan and Canada Forge Strategic Alliance Amid Global Tensions

In a significant move to bolster international ties, Japan and Canada have signed a strategic agreement focusing on defense, economic, and energy security. The agreement was formalized during a meeting in Tokyo between Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The discussions occurred amidst rising geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, where military actions have threatened global oil supplies. Both nations emphasized the urgent need to diversify energy resources and ramp up trade and investment to strengthen energy supply chains.

Among other initiatives, the agreement also includes launching dialogues on economic security and cyber policies to counter China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. Japan and Canada will enter negotiations to establish a defense pact and to enhance cooperation between their arms industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)