Illegal Wildlife Encounter: Arrests Made in Disturbing Leopard Case

Two individuals were arrested in Sirmaur for allegedly cutting a leopard's nails. The arrests followed a post-mortem indicating a sharp weapon attack on the leopard. CCTV footage linked the suspects to the crime. Despite rescue efforts, the leopard died, prompting further investigation by forest officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have detained two individuals in Sirmaur's Nahan area, accused of cutting off a leopard's nails, officials disclosed on Friday. This follows the post-mortem report from the Tutikandi Animal Rescue Centre, Shimla, which highlighted a sharp weapon injury to the deceased leopard's leg.

During the investigation, forest officials retrieved CCTV footage from a goat farm in Satiwala village, located approximately 15 kilometers from Nahan Government Hospital. The footage led to the arrest of two suspects, who were later released on bail. The deceased leopard, a Schedule 1 animal, showed signs of both dog bites and sharp weapon attacks.

The distressing discovery preceded by the rescue of the leopard from a culvert area hints at a complex scenario unfolding in the region, with forest officials led by District Forest Officer Avni Bhushan Rai, delving into the matter to ensure justice and conservation measures. The case exemplifies the criticality of wildlife protection against illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

