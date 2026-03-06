Left Menu

French Inquiry: Nestle Infant Formula Exonerated in Tragic Case

A French judicial inquiry has determined that Nestle infant formula is not linked to the death of a baby, following concerns about the presence of a toxin, cereulide. Despite precautionary recalls in multiple countries, no toxin was found in the formula consumed by the infant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 21:19 IST
French Inquiry: Nestle Infant Formula Exonerated in Tragic Case
  • Country:
  • France

A judicial inquiry in France has found no connection between the death of a baby and the Nestle infant formula he consumed, according to a statement released by the Bordeaux prosecutor on Friday.

Concerns were initially raised due to the detection of cereulide, a toxin known to cause nausea and vomiting, in ingredients from a supplier in China which affected several infant formula brands. This led to precautionary recalls across dozens of countries.

However, following extensive analyses, the prosecutor confirmed that no traces of cereulide were found in either the powdered or reconstituted milk produced by Nestle, consumed by the infant shortly before his death.

TRENDING

1
US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

 Global
2
Punjab Cabinet Advances Budget Plans for 2026-27

Punjab Cabinet Advances Budget Plans for 2026-27

 India
3
Italian Navy's Important Mission to Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

Italian Navy's Important Mission to Cyprus Amid Rising Tensions

 Italy
4
Mohun Bagan's Australian Sensation: Jamie Maclaren's Four-Goal Brilliance

Mohun Bagan's Australian Sensation: Jamie Maclaren's Four-Goal Brilliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026