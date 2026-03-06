French Inquiry: Nestle Infant Formula Exonerated in Tragic Case

A judicial inquiry in France has found no connection between the death of a baby and the Nestle infant formula he consumed, according to a statement released by the Bordeaux prosecutor on Friday.

Concerns were initially raised due to the detection of cereulide, a toxin known to cause nausea and vomiting, in ingredients from a supplier in China which affected several infant formula brands. This led to precautionary recalls across dozens of countries.

However, following extensive analyses, the prosecutor confirmed that no traces of cereulide were found in either the powdered or reconstituted milk produced by Nestle, consumed by the infant shortly before his death.