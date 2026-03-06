Vision Beyond Sight: Akshat Baldwa's Inspiring UPSC Success

Akshat Baldwa, a determined 25-year-old law graduate from Indore, has achieved an extraordinary feat by securing the 173rd rank in the 2025 Civil Services Examination on his first attempt, despite being visually impaired since infancy.

Born with a severe illness that caused his visual disability, Baldwa has consistently focused on overcoming challenges rather than dwelling on them. He holds a BA-LLB (Hons) degree from the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru and currently resides in the city.

Baldwa credits his mother, Meena, for her crucial support, who left their home in Indore to assist him during his studies in Bengaluru. The success has brought jubilation to his family, with his father, Sanjay, expressing immense pride in his son's achievements. An avid music lover, Baldwa also plays the tabla and harmonium.

(With inputs from agencies.)