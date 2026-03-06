Kurdish Dissidents: Between Diplomacy and Conflict

Kurdish Iranian dissident groups in northern Iraq assure that an imminent attack on Iran is not in their plans, despite rising tensions in the region. In an interview with The Associated Press, Khalil Nadiri from the Kurdistan Freedom Party PAK emphasized their intention to join a US-led ground invasion only if one occurs.

This statement comes as officials attempt to reassure Iraqi Kurdish authorities who fear their land being leveraged in the ongoing regional conflict, particularly following attacks by Iran and its allies in northern Iraq. Rebaz Sharifi from PAK emphasized the potential positives if support is extended to Kurdish groups, despite no such aid being provided so far.

Nadiri and Sharifi stress they respect the Iraqi Kurdish region's stance of neutrality, to maintain local stability. Meanwhile, their ultimate goal remains the reunification of Kurdish areas across Iran, Iraq, Turkey, and Syria, with consideration for a confederal system allowing autonomy within Iran.