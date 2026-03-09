Compassionate Approach Urged for Youth in Protest Cases
Farooq Abdullah, NC president, urged the Union Home Minister to withdraw cases against youths detained during protests over Ayatollah Khamenei's killing. Highlighting the significance of guiding young people back to constructive paths, he emphasized understanding the sentiments driving these demonstrations and the broader social harmony.
Farooq Abdullah, National Conference (NC) president, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw legal cases against youths detained during protests related to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Abdullah underscored the importance of understanding the sentiments driving these protests, which stem from Jammu and Kashmir's deep cultural ties with Iran.
He advocated for a compassionate approach, emphasizing that supporting the education and futures of young protestors is crucial for social harmony and peace in the region.
