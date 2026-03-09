Insurgent Apprehended in Arunachal Pradesh: A Blow to NSCN (Khango)
Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district captured a hardcore insurgent from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango) faction. Acting on intelligence, the Assam Rifles and police conducted an operation in Khonsa, resulting in the arrest of self-styled sergeant Puman Pansa, along with weapons and a mobile device.
Security forces have successfully apprehended a hardcore insurgent from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland's (Khango) faction in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district. Officials reported that acting on intelligence inputs, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles, in collaboration with local police, executed an operation targeting the Bank Colony area.
During the operation on Sunday, authorities apprehended the insurgent identified as self-styled sergeant Puman Pansa. The search resulted in the recovery of one pistol, three live rounds, and a mobile handset from his possession.
Pansa has been taken into custody for further investigation, as authorities continue to crack down on insurgent activities in the region, according to the official statement released on Monday.
