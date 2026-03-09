Left Menu

Defence Ministry Unveils Manual of Security Instructions 2026

The Defence Ministry released the Manual of Security Instructions 2026, addressing evolving security challenges. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized strict adherence to security procedures to combat emerging threats. The guide will be periodically updated to adapt to the changing security environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:24 IST
Defence Ministry Unveils Manual of Security Instructions 2026
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence has unveiled the new Manual of Security Instructions 2026, aiming to tackle the evolving security landscape.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh highlighted the importance of adhering to the rigorous security measures outlined in the manual, especially in light of emerging threats and evolving challenges.

The document, which will see regular updates, is a collaborative effort by the ministry's Security Office and seeks to ensure a robust and secure environment within the defence sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
3
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
4
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026