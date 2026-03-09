Defence Ministry Unveils Manual of Security Instructions 2026

The Ministry of Defence has unveiled the new Manual of Security Instructions 2026, aiming to tackle the evolving security landscape.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh highlighted the importance of adhering to the rigorous security measures outlined in the manual, especially in light of emerging threats and evolving challenges.

The document, which will see regular updates, is a collaborative effort by the ministry's Security Office and seeks to ensure a robust and secure environment within the defence sector.

