CEC Gyanesh Kumar Revisits Kochi to Propel Election Readiness
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar returns to Kochi to review election preparations. Kumar, previously the District Collector, plans to engage with young voters, inspect key projects, and participate in voter awareness activities. This marks his return to the city after serving as a pivotal administrative figure.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar arrived in Kochi on Thursday, kickstarting a three-day visit focused on the upcoming Assembly elections. The city, where Kumar once served as District Collector, welcomed him back after 22 years. Upon arrival, Kumar addressed the media, expressing enthusiasm for being back in Kochi.
Throughout his visit, Kumar will engage in various activities, including meetings with young voters and a voter awareness campaign at Goshree Bolgatty Bridge. His itinerary also includes visiting significant landmarks such as the Marine Drive walkway, Rainbow Bridge, and Children's Park, which are expected to boost public engagement.
A seasoned Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1988 Kerala cadre batch, Kumar's previous tenure in Kochi witnessed significant developments like the Goshree bridge. His current tour aims to strengthen electoral processes and continue fostering civic involvement in anticipation of the elections.
