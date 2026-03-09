Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Protocol Breach During President's Visit

Gopichand Meena, the president of Rajasthan BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha, condemned the alleged insult to President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to West Bengal, highlighting a breach of protocol. Meena emphasized the disrespect to the president as an affront to the dignity of the tribal community.

In a press conference held on Monday, Gopichand Meena, leader of the Rajasthan BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha, expressed his dismay over the alleged breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to West Bengal.

Meena contended that the reported lapses in protocol were not merely procedural failures but constituted a significant insult to the President, a figure he described as pivotal to the pride and self-respect of India's tribal communities.

Highlighting the importance of strict adherence to protocol during presidential visits, Meena criticized the West Bengal government's handling of President Murmu's visit to the International Santal Conference, warning against any future disregard for the dignity of the country's highest constitutional office.

