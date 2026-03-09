Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Alleged Clash Between Israeli Military and Hezbollah

The Israeli military disputed any clash with Hezbollah fighters in eastern Lebanon, despite the group's claims of encountering Israeli forces crossing from Syria. The purported incident involved 15 helicopters dropping troops near Lebanese territory. With conflicting accounts, Reuters couldn't verify Hezbollah's statement. Previously, Israel conducted an operation near Nabi Chit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:54 IST
Tensions Rise: Alleged Clash Between Israeli Military and Hezbollah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the Israeli military denied any clash with Hezbollah fighters in eastern Lebanon, opposing the group's claims of Israeli troops advancing from Syrian territory.

Hezbollah asserted its fighters spotted 15 helicopters early in the morning, dropping Israeli soldiers near the Lebanese border. Alert to the intrusion, the group claimed to engage these troops. However, Israeli authorities remained unaware of such events.

Reuters could not confirm Hezbollah's statements. Meanwhile, Israel conducted an airborne operation near the village of Nabi Chit, aiming to find a soldier missing since 1986. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported 41 casualties from the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
2
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
3
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States
4
Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

Chandigarh Bank Fraud Unveiled: Rs 116.84 Crore in Fake Fixed Deposits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026