Tensions Rise: Alleged Clash Between Israeli Military and Hezbollah
The Israeli military disputed any clash with Hezbollah fighters in eastern Lebanon, despite the group's claims of encountering Israeli forces crossing from Syria. The purported incident involved 15 helicopters dropping troops near Lebanese territory. With conflicting accounts, Reuters couldn't verify Hezbollah's statement. Previously, Israel conducted an operation near Nabi Chit.
On Monday, the Israeli military denied any clash with Hezbollah fighters in eastern Lebanon, opposing the group's claims of Israeli troops advancing from Syrian territory.
Hezbollah asserted its fighters spotted 15 helicopters early in the morning, dropping Israeli soldiers near the Lebanese border. Alert to the intrusion, the group claimed to engage these troops. However, Israeli authorities remained unaware of such events.
Reuters could not confirm Hezbollah's statements. Meanwhile, Israel conducted an airborne operation near the village of Nabi Chit, aiming to find a soldier missing since 1986. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported 41 casualties from the operation.
