Election Upset: BJP Candidate Victorious as Court Voids Congress Win

The Madhya Pradesh High Court nullified Congress MLA Mukesh Malhotra's election from Vijaypur constituency for hiding pending criminal cases. In his place, BJP's Ramniwas Rawat is declared MLA. The verdict highlighted the importance of disclosing criminal charges in candidate affidavits for fair election processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:34 IST
  India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has declared Congress MLA Mukesh Malhotra's election from Vijaypur constituency as invalid due to non-disclosure of criminal cases. In a major political shift, the court appointed Ramniwas Rawat of the BJP as the elected MLA.

The ruling came after Malhotra's suppression of pivotal information about two criminal charges misled the electorate. Justice GS Ahluwalia stated that this concealment significantly hindered voters' ability to make informed decisions, equating to undue influence.

The Congress plans to challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court, hoping for justice and underscoring public support for their party. Rawat's victory marks a turning point, having switched from Congress to BJP before the poll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

