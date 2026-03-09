Haryana CM Saini Criticizes Punjab's AAP Government Amid Election Clashes

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, during his recent visits to Punjab, accused the ruling AAP government of employing disruptive tactics aimed at obstructing his political programs. He alleged that such actions reflect a failure by the Bhagwant Mann-led government to address crucial issues in the state.

Saini lambasted AAP for distributing 'freebies' at the end of their tenure without fulfilling previous promises. He stated that the general public in Punjab is disillusioned with the government and likely to vote them out in the forthcoming elections.

The Chief Minister emphasized contrasts between AAP's approach and BJP's achievements, asserting that the people are impressed with the Modi government's policies by noting initiatives such as increased financial assistance for women and pensions for the elderly in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)