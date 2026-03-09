Left Menu

Maharashtra Sugar Mills Seek Government Aid to Bridge Financial Gap

Cooperative sugar mills in Maharashtra are urging the state government for Rs 500 per tonne aid to bridge the gap in Fair and Remunerative Price and clear the workers' dues. Pending dues have reached Rs 8,000 crore, highlighting financial challenges amid domestic market focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:50 IST
Maharashtra Sugar Mills Seek Government Aid to Bridge Financial Gap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cooperative sugar mills across Maharashtra are appealing to the state government for financial aid of Rs 500 per tonne. The move aims to address the pressing gap between the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and current revenues, as operators struggle with mounting pending dues.

With over 100 cooperative sugar mills in the region, officials revealed that dues have surpassed Rs 8,000 crore, while the FRP pendency alone amounts to Rs 4,900 crore. The Rs 3,550 per tonne FRP contrasts starkly with the Rs 2,440 per tonne received from banks, creating a substantial Rs 1,160 gap.

Compared to initiatives in Punjab and Karnataka, Maharashtra's sugar industry urges local government support. While global exports face transport challenges, domestic opportunities remain lucrative, making local market sales a priority. The federation is actively engaging with the government to address these financial woes, including setting up a committee for efficient operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Shake-Up in West Bengal Cabinet

Leadership Shake-Up in West Bengal Cabinet

 India
2
India Hosts Exciting New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026

India Hosts Exciting New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026

 India
3
Trump Administration Pushes for Supreme Court Backing on Migrant Protection Revocation

Trump Administration Pushes for Supreme Court Backing on Migrant Protection ...

 United States
4
Controversial Dismissal: Accusations and Denials at the NTSB

Controversial Dismissal: Accusations and Denials at the NTSB

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026